SOUTH PORTLAND – Raoul E. Deragon, 75, died on Jan. 25, 2023.

Raoul was born in Portland on Jan. 23, 1948, the son of the late Raymond and Leah Deragon. He grew up in South Portland and graduated of South Portland High School in the class of 1966.

After high school he joined the Air Force where he performed as an air traffic controller for four years and served a year in the Vietnam War.

He was always passionate about technology and owned successful website business for years, World Class Communications, where he created and managed websites for various local community business owners. Before his retirement, he was a dedicated TSA agent for 10 years at Portland International Jetport. His passion for technology extended into his everyday hobbies and he was always looking to learn more about computers through various books and research.

Raoul was predeceased by a brother, Jay Deragon.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Deragon of South Portland; a daughter, Leah Deragon and husband Steve Nelson of Portland; stepchildren, Erin MacKenzie of Brookhaven, Ga., Elizabeth Gass and husband Joseph of Westbrook, Tyler MacKenzie of South Portland; sister, Connie Walker of Shelby, N.C., Bonnie Raymond and husband Richard of Merrimack, N.H., Dee Kennemore of Fort Mill, S.C.; and three grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff at Sedgewood Commons for the care they gave to Raoul.

Visiting hours celebrating Raoul’s life will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2 at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A funeral service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. with a reception at the funeral home. A private burial will take place at a late date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Raoul’s memory to the

Alzheimer’s Organization,

383 U.S. Route One #2C,

Scarborough, ME 04074