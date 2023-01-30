Emerson Homa had two goals and an assist, Greta Grant and Marisa Payne each added a goal and an assist and of Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Fryeburg/Lake Region/Westbrook held on for a 5-2 girls’ hockey win over Lewiston on Monday at The Colisee.

Lewiston (10-6) goalie Kim McLaughlin stopped 27 shots, and the Rams (10-6) held a 32-16 advantage in shots on goal and scored three third-period goals to pull away for the win.

Mary Vaughan, the Gorham co-op coach, said that it was important for the Rams to shoot pucks toward the Lewiston goalie.

“We knew we would have to get a lot of shots on Kim and get stuff through,” Vaughan said. “I kind of impressed upon them the need for that, and they worked well together. It was nice to see.”

Avaya Desjardins and Katelyn Cyr scored in the third period for Lewiston.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Advertisement

FREEPORT 53, YORK 40: Angel Pillsbury scored 19 points, including four 3-pointers, to pace the offense as the Falcons (8-7) beat the Wildcats (5-8) at Freeport.

Emily Groves added 14 points for Freeport, while Isabelle Orlando had 13.

Ava Brent had 11 points to lead the way for York.

MARSHWOOD 61, NOBLE 26: Sarah Theriault had 14 points as the Hawks (10-3) ran out to a 23-2 first-quarter lead and handled the Knights (0-14) at North Berwick.

Emily Clark led Noble with 15 points.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 48, BOOTHBAY 31: Madi Dow’s 16 points and 10 rebounds paced the Falcons (7-7) over the Seahawks (2-12) in Rumford.

Advertisement

Brooke Bennett added eight points and six steals while Emma Clukey and Alyvia Theriault scored seven apiece for Mountain Valley.

Kathryn Hibbard’s 13 points led Boothbay, while Sophie White finished with eight.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

MARSHWOOD 64, NOBLE 57 (2 OT): Michael Burbank drained a 3-pointer to break a 57-57 tie with just over a minute to play in the second overtime, and Cooper Aiguier hit four free throws down the stretch as the Hawks (10-4) outlasted the Knights (6-8) at South Berwick.

Aiguier finished with 22 points, Hared Herrin added 19 and Burbank had 10.

Jamier Rose paced Noble with 17 points, Bryce Guitard added with 14 and Isaiah Conary 11.

Advertisement

YORK 57, FREEPORT 44: Derek Parson had 16 points to power the Wildcats (7-6) over the Falcons (4-11) at York.

Lukas Bouchard had 13 points and 11 rebounds for York, while Connor Roberge added 13 points.

Jonathan Pound had 18 points for Freeport.

ISLESBORO 46, PINE TREE ACADEMY 30: Tobias Conover scored 20 points to lead the Eagles (3-8) past the Breakers (0-9) at Freeport.

Silas Yeaton had three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points for Pine Tree Academy.

– Nathan Fournier of the Sun Journal contributed to this report

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »