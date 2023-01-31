Most assuredly, nothing can compare to the horrendous conditions of life in Ukraine at this moment. However, I still feel the need to complain of having no power or water for well over a day here in southern Maine recently. As of 8 a.m. Jan. 24, after over a full day of no power or water, Central Maine Power crews from Canada have been brought in to help with this widespread outage.

It seems to me as though, instead of proposing a distribution rate increase, CMP should be proposing some sort of customer reimbursement program. Customers such as myself, who have paid their bills faithfully, on time and with no complaints during power outages, in my opinion, deserve rewards in terms of discounts toward future monthly invoices and payments.

One cannot presume this to be too much to ask of such a large, yet supposedly customer-friendly company such as Central Maine Power.

Karin Olson

Arundel

