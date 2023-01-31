BIDDEFORD — WinterFest in Biddeford has been postponed to Feb. 10-12 due to forecasted plunging temperatures and bitter wind chills this weekend, but two scheduled shows at City Theater in Biddeford will go on.

According to the National Weather Service, high temperatures are forecast to be around 19 or 20 degrees on Friday, a low of -16 Friday night, and a high of around 5 on Saturday, with wind chills making it feel even colder.

With most WinterFest events being outside activities, like the big sledding hill by City Hall, Mayor Alan Casavant, citing the forecast, announced Monday night that the event will be postponed.

A musical event and a comedy show will be featured, as scheduled at City Theater.

“Imagine: The Beatles Solo Years” with Joe Boucher is set for 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 at City Theater, while comedian Juston McKinney performs at the same location at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4. Tickets are available by following the links at: https://www.citytheater.org/

“What better way to enjoy the outside cold than being inside enjoying music and comedy,” said Casavant.

Biddeford and Saco Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jim LaBelle said the scheduled poker crawl, where shoppers collect playing cards from local merchants and build the best poker hand they can to win prizes, is also postponed, and will be held next weekend to coincide with WinterFest.

