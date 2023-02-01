BIDDEFORD — With extreme cold predicted for this weekend, Seeds of Hope Neighborhood Center and the City of Biddeford have partnered to open a temporary emergency warming center to keep community members out of the elements and serve those who experience burst pipes.

The warming center, located at the J. Richard Martin Community Center 189 Alfred St. in Biddeford, can be accessed through the Prospect Street entrance to the building. The center will open at 9 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 and will remain open until 7 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6.

For more information on the warming center, contact Roby Fecteau, director of Emergency Management at the City of Biddeford, at 207-284-9236, or Vassie Fowler, executive director of Seeds of Hope, at 207-408-2274.

