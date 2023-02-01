South Portland has a housing crisis, but that crisis is partially because of a lack of high-paying jobs that enable workers to afford our existing housing stock.

When considering the best possible use of the former shipyard near Bug Light Park, we should think about light industrial uses that are compatible with our zoning, infrastructure and socioeconomic needs. Here are two possibilities:

Scientists at the University of Sydney have developed a new type of rechargeable battery that uses sea salt instead of lithium. It’s safer, less expensive and provides four times as much energy storage as lithium. With an unlimited supply of seawater, the old shipyard might be an ideal spot for building the batteries that will power our future.

Meanwhile, researchers at the University of Cambridge have created a battery that runs on algae and sunlight. Their initial goal was for it to power a small computer for a few weeks, but it kept going for more than a year. The shipyard site could be perfect for harvesting algae and sunlight and, if we’re lucky, providing young South Portlanders with wages that would actually allow them to stay here.

These technologies aren’t ready for the market today, but they will be ready very soon. Wouldn’t it be nice if South Portland were ready with a site that can accommodate them?

Adrian Dowling

South Portland

