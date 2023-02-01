I have noticed that many people driving at dawn or dusk, in snow or rainy conditions, don’t put their headlights on. I frequently flash my lights to them to signal they don’t have theirs on. Only about one in 10 responds by turning their lights on.
My question to them is: “Do you not understand that it is as important to be seen as it is for you to see?” Just because those drivers can see without headlights does not mean they are being seen by other drivers. Possibly, those drivers who don’t put their headlights on think they are expanding the life of their lightbulbs or of their vehicle’s battery. In either case, that is not true.
Come on folks, let’s use a little common sense. It just might save your life.
Dan Arseneault
Sanford
