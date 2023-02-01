SCARBOROUGH – Kenneth E. Bornheimer, 88, of Scarborough passed away on Jan. 25, 2023 at home.

Ken was born on Feb. 26, 1934, in Portland, the son of James W. and Doris (Fogg) Bornheimer. He went to Scarborough schools and graduated with the Scarborough High School class of 1952. After graduation Ken went to work for Portland Copper before becoming a supervisor at General Electric. He worked at General Electric until 1980 when they closed. He then went to work for himself as a general contractor, building, roofing, and renovating homes.

Ken enjoyed racecar driving in the modifieds at Beech Ridge Speedway. He loved to travel in his motorhome with his wife, Marlene. They would spend the winters in Sarasota and Ft. Myers, Fla. and Myrtle Beach, S.C. before returning home.

He was predeceased by his parents James and Doris; his wife, Marlene; daughter, Brenda Bornheimer; sisters Barbara Lombard and Charlene Allen, brothers-in-law Dick Lombard and Thurle Allen, and daughter-in-law, Brenda Beaulieu.

Ken is survived by his son, Robert Bornheimer; granddaughters Rachael Bornheimer, Nicole Talbot and her husband, Matt, Lindsay Leonard and her boyfriend of many years, Johnny Cail; and great-grandchildren Mikayla Talbot and Jacob Talbot.

A time of visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 3 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home in Scarborough.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://www.HobbsFuneralHome.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association in Scarborough.

