AUGUSTA – House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross on Thursday removed a fellow Democratic lawmaker indicted for forgery from his only committee assignment.

The decision by Talbot Ross, D-Portland, to remove Rep. Clinton E. Collamore Sr., D-Waldoboro, from the Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Committee, was announced in a written communication to the House on Thursday.

“Pursuant to my authority under House Rule 201.1 (I) (a) and Joint Rule 371, I rescind the appointment of Representative Clinton E. Collamore, Sr. of Waldoboro from the Joint Standing Committee on Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, effective immediately,” Ross wrote.

The communication was not discussed on the House floor, but the move further sidelines the Democratic lawmaker, who has already been removed from the House Democratic website, and increases pressure on him to resign his seat.

Collamore has not attended a legislative session since being indicted in December on multiple counts of aggravated forgery, unsworn falsification and violations of the Clean Election Act, according to the Dec. 15 indictment filed in Lincoln County Superior Court. A trial has not yet been scheduled.

Talbot Ross has publicly called on the 62-year-old Collamore to resign from the District 45 seat representing Bremen, Friendship, Waldoboro and Washington. She declined to discuss her decision to remove Collamore from the IFW committee prior to Tuesday session.

House Democratic Leader Mo Terry, D-Gorham, declined to talk about Talbot Ross’ decision. Terry said she has not had any communications with Collamore about whether he will resign.

Staff at the Maine Commission on Governmental Ethics determined that Collamore forged several signatures needed to access public financing for his campaign. He received more than $14,000 from the Maine Clean Elections fund.

Collamore’s 42-page indictment alleges he committed 20 counts of aggravated forgery, a Class B crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine; 11 counts of unsworn falsification (Class D); and one count of violating Maine’s Clean Election Act (Class E).

When reached on Thursday, Collamore said he was not in a position to discuss calls for his resignation or his removal for the committee.

“I’m driving right now,” Collamore said. “You’re going to have to call me later.”

Collamore’s attorney, Richard Elliott, could not immediately be reached at his Boothbay law office.

