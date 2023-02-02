OLD TOWN and OLD ORCHARD — It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our brother, Kenny, on Jan. 30, 2023, after a brief illness.

Kenny was born No. 20, 1932, the fifth child of Louis J. and Melvina (Duplessis) Paradis.

He grew up in Old Town, graduating from Old Town High School, Class of 1951. Kenny was a proud Korean War veteran, serving in the Army. He moved to Old Orchard Beach following H. P. Hood’s move to Portland from Bangor, where he retired after 40+ years of employment. He lived in Old Orchard Beach for 50+ years, making many friends, both locals and vacationers, and promoting the spirit of the town. For his love of the area, local friends gave him the unofficial title of “Ambassador” and “Mayor” of Old Orchard Beach. He was honored with a plaque and bench at the street side of “The Brunswick” for the public to view. He was a 4th Degree Member of the Old Town Knights of Columbus, Old Town Elks Lodge, and the VFW of Old Town.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; sister, Velma; brothers, Louis (Jinx) and Donald; in-laws, Sally Paradis, Joseph Costello and Linda Paradis. Kenny is survived by: brothers and sisters, Madeleine Paradis, Yvonne Paradis, Rita Costello, Ronald (Barbara) Paradis, Gary Paradis, and J. Alan (Paula) Paradis; many nieces and nephews, especially Brian Costello and his family, who he developed a close relationship with during his time in Old Orchard Beach; and close friends in Old Orchard Beach, Heidi and Ken Byrd, and Don Hill.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of the fifth and sixth floor at Northern Light EMMC and staff at the Lafayette Cancer Clinic. They all provided love and care for our brother.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Parish of the Resurrection of the Lord, Holy Family Catholic Church, 429 Main St., Old Town. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Old Town. Messages and memories may be shared with the family at kileyandfoley.com. Arrangements are by Kiley & Foley Funeral Service, Bangor and Brewer.

