NEW YORK — All-Star guard Kyrie Irving has asked the Brooklyn Nets for a trade, according to ESPN and The Athletic.

Irving made the request after talks about a new contract did not go to his liking, the news outlets reported Friday.

The NBA’s trade deadline is Thursday. The Nets – coming off a 43-point loss at Boston on Wednesday – open a five-game homestand on Saturday against Washington. They play six of their last seven games before the All-Star break at home; the only “road” game in that stretch is at the New York Knicks.

But whether Irving will be part of any of that is unclear now.

Irving’s agent and stepmother, Shetellia Irving, told Bleacher Report last week that she had reached out to the Nets regarding an extension. Kyrie Irving – whose current deal with the Nets expires after this season – is eligible for a four-year contract worth as much as $200 million.

“I have reached out to the Nets regarding this,” was what Shetellia Irving told Bleacher Report. “We have had no significant conversations to date. The desire is to make Brooklyn home, with the right type of extension, which means the ball is in the Nets’ court to communicate now if their desire is the same.”

Brooklyn is 31-20 this season, fourth in the Eastern Conference standings entering Friday, and has gone 4-7 since fellow All-Star Kevin Durant hurt his knee in a game at Miami on Jan. 8. Durant could return during this homestand, since he’s on record saying he wants to play in the All-Star Game on Feb. 19 – so, presumably, he’ll be back with the Nets before then.

TIMBERWOLVES: The Minnesota Timberwolves were predictably irked when Anthony Edwards was not picked for the NBA All-Star Game, a belief in his worthiness that had plenty of backing around the league.

As for Edwards, well, he said he wasn’t surprised or disappointed. His laid-back, aw-shucks vibe – one of many reasons why the third-year guard has endeared himself to the Timberwolves and their fans – was in full effect after the reserves were announced Thursday night.

“I’m just happy for the guys that got in,” Edwards said at the team’s shootaround prior to playing Orlando. “I didn’t even watch it. I knew I wasn’t going to get in.”

With only 12 spots per conference in this increasingly star-driven league, there will never not be an All-Star team without a list of legitimate snubs.

Edwards name-dropped Sacramento guard De’Aaron Fox as one peer he thought should’ve made it. Phoenix’s Devin Booker, Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver’s Aaron Gordon were among the strong Western Conference candidates for the reserve pool selected by the coaches.

