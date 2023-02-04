NORTH WATERBORO – Gerard “Jerry” R. Bourque, 74, of North Waterboro, passed away on Wednesday Feb. 1, 2023, at Maine Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Biddeford on Oct. 7, 1948, a son of Rene and Jeannette (Cantara) Bourque. He graduated from Biddeford High School, class of 1967. He went on to graduate from University of Maine in 1970 with a bachelor’s degree in business management.

Jerry may be best remembered for his time as manager at Brooks Drug Store in Biddeford, assistant manager at Reny’s department store and department manager at Rich’s, all in Biddeford. During his time at Reny’s is when he met his loving wife, Lori Jackson. They were married in August of 1987.

Jerry was predeceased by his parents, Rene and Jeanette; and one brother, Roland Bourque.

He is survived by his wife, Lori; son, Jeremy Bourque and wife Suzanne, daughters Alana Morin and husband Rick, and Barbara Bourque and partner John Coolbroth. He is also survived by his grandchildren Cameron, Ethan and Cody; three brothers, Richard “Rick” Bourque, Roger Bourque, Donald Bourque, and sister-in-law, Debra Bourque; as well as several nieces and one nephew.

For the full obituary and slide show please visit https://www.cotefuneralhome.com/

Visitation will be from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James St. in Saco. A private burial will take place in the spring at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford.

