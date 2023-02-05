“I just finished reading ‘Unstoppable Us: How Humans Took Over the World” (Vol. 1) by Yuval Noah Harari, with illustrations by Ricard Zaplana Ruiz. It’s aimed at kids 10-14, but I think people of all ages will enjoy it.

“Mr. Harari asks questions such as, why do you sometimes wake up in the middle of the night frightened that there’s a monster under the bed, why is it so nice sitting around a campfire watching the flames flicker, and why do you want to eat a whole chocolate cake even though it isn’t really good for you.

“He writes clearly, with verve, whimsy and directness, and just the right combination of humor and seriousness. He pulls together information and insights from archaeology, anthropology, genetics, psychology, politics and religion to explain how we went from being frail, slow, weak creatures to being the dominant species in the world, living in all environments and with the power to preserve or extinguish other animal and plant species. He gives people hope that we can use our ‘superpowers’ to help preserve life on earth.

“I got it for my granddaughter and read it before giving it to her. I’m glad I did. I’m looking forward to interesting and thought-provoking discussions because of ‘Unstoppable.'” — SUSAN PAYNE, Cape Elizabeth

