BUXTON – Blaine Daniel Clay, 58, passed away on Jan. 31, 2023.

He was born in Biddeford on Aug. 25, 1964, the son of Daniel and Betsy (Files) Clay and graduated from Bonny Eagle High School in 1983.

Blaine will always be remembered for his love of the outdoors and adventurous spirit. He enjoyed astronomy, hunting, trapping, camping, hiking, gardening, and beekeeping. He was a member of Buxton Lodge #115 AF&AM and is a Past Master.

He was predeceased by his father, Daniel Clay.

Blaine is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Russell and her husband Abel of Mapleton; mother, Betsy Clay of Hollis; sister, Lori Marston and her husband Cory of Buxton; grandchildren Elijah Russell and Evelyn Hill; nephews Michael and Stephen Marston; dear friends Dave Jordan and Cynthia Marr.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday Feb. 9 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Rd., Buxton. A 6 p.m. memorial service with Masonic Honors will follow. Online condolence messages can be submitted at http://www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to

Buxton Food Co-Op,

262 Haines Meadow Rd.,

Buxton, ME 04093