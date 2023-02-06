Wind turbines and solar panels do not produce electricity when the wind is not blowing, or the sun is not shining. When wind turbines and solar panels are not producing, other facilities must provide electricity to businesses and households. Solar and wind investments merely add to the total cost of our electricity infrastructure and result in higher electricity costs.

Cost is only one factor; both wind and solar require large amounts of land and have a negative environmental impact. The equipment often has a short useful life of 20 years or less, is not recyclable and causes waste management issues. These are not the sources that should be the backbones of our climate strategy.

We need a cost-effective climate strategy that considers reliability, costs and the effect on electricity consumers. Hydro, nuclear and natural gas are critical to that end.

James Solley

Falmouth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: