BRUNSWICK — Sierra Carson scored 11 second half points, including three 3-pointers, to lead Oxford Hills to a 48-44 win at Brunswick in a battle of two of the state’s top girls’ basketball teams.

Brunswick (15-2) took a quick 7-2 lead but Oxford Hills (16-1) rallied to tie it 10-10 after one quarter. The Vikings, who made just 1 of their first 10 3-point attempts, then got late 3s from Gabbie Tibbetts and Molly Corbett to take a 19-15 lead at halftime.

Oxford Hills went up by 12 in the third period, but the Dragons rallied within 32-24 heading for the fourth and when Alexis Morin made a layup with 2;17 to go, the Vikings only led by one, 43-42.

Corbett (14 points) then drained a 3-pointer and after Kelsie Carlton drove for a layup to make it 46-44, Ella Pelletier (eight points) hit two clutch free throws to clinch it.

Carson finished with a game-high 15 points.

Brunswick was led by Dakota Shipley and Maddy Werner, who had 10 points apiece.

BOYS BASKETBALL

LISBON 62, WINTHROP 55: Levi Tibbetts and Chase Mailhot each scored 16 points to lead the Greyhounds (10-8) past the Ramblers in Lisbon. Gavin Grenier helped out with 11 points for Lisbon. Braden Branagan and Matt Beck scored 22 and 15 points, respectively, for Winthrop (7-10).

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: