The Red Sox added pitching depth over the weekend. They signed Jake Faria to a minor league contract. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound righty made 26 starts for the Rays from 2017-19.

Faria received a big league spring invite. He’ll make a $735,000 salary in the majors.

The 29-year-old has gone 9-9 with a 4.70 ERA in 72 outings (29 starts) during his big league career but he hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2021. He has 185 strikeouts and 89 walks in 203 innings.

He has a 4.32 ERA in his 29 big league starts and 5.73 ERA in his 43 relief outings.

He pitched well for Tampa in 2017, going 5-4 with a 3.43 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and .225 batting average against in 16 outings (14 starts). He struck out 84 and walked 31 in 86 2/3 innings.

He pitched in 12 games (7.48 ERA) for Minnesota’s Triple-A affiliate, the St. Paul Saints, last year before being released June 23.

He throws a four-seam fastball, split-finger, curveball and slider.

WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC: The Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa made a mutual decision that the shortstop will skip the World Baseball Classic for family reasons, with his wife expecting a baby during the tournament.

The Twins announced that Correa will not participate with the Puerto Rico national team for the fifth edition of the event, which was last played in 2017. Correa’s wife, Daniella, is due with the couple’s second child on March 11. The WBC begins on March 8.

“This was a challenging decision for Carlos. He takes so much pride in representing his country and truly considered ways to make this work,” Twins President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey said. “We all acknowledged that the back and forth flying combined with multiple days off from baseball activity didn’t set Carlos up for jumping into meaningful games upon his return.”

Twins position players are scheduled to report for spring training by Feb. 19. Correa signed a six-year, $200 million contract with the club on Jan. 11. The deal is structured with the potential to pay Correa as much as $270 million over 10 seasons if he stays healthy.

ROYALS: Zack Greinke can earn up to $15 million in his one-year contract to return to the Kansas City Royals.

The 2009 AL Cy Young Award winner rejoined the Royals last year for the first time since 2010 and went 4-9 with a 3.68 ERA in 26 starts and 137 innings. He had a $13 million salary last year and then became a free agent. His deal announced Friday includes an $8.5 million salary for this year.

If he pitches 135 innings, he would earn at least $13 million.

Greinke has $7.5 million in performance bonuses for innings. He would get $450,000 for 90 innings and each additional five innings through 135. He would get $300,000 for 140 innings and each additional five innings through 185.

The 39-year-old right-hander gets a full no-trade provision. He would get $100,000 for winning another Cy Young Award or winning an MVP award and he would get $50,000 for finishing second through fifth in the voting for either honor.

NATIONALS: Washington avoided arbitration with outfielder Victor Robles, agreeing to a one-year contract worth $2,325,000 as part of a deal that includes a club option for 2024.

Robles would make $3.3 million in 2024 if the option is exercised. There is no buyout.

Robles is one of only a few players left from Washington’s 2019 World Series championship team and the only position player left from the team’s starting lineup during that run.

A strong defensive centerfielder who turns 26 in May, Robles hit .224 with six home runs, 33 RBI and 15 stolen bases in 128 games last season. Those are his highest totals since the World Series year.

In 1,675 plate appearances over 480 regular-season games, all with the Nationals, Robles is hitting .224 with a .306 on-base percentage.