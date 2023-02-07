TOPSHAM — Kennedy Lampert and Cali Pomerleau scored 10 points each to lead Mt. Ararat past Biddeford 60-20 in girls basketball action Tuesday.
Fifteen players were used by Mt. Ararat (14-3), which led 35-14 at halftime.
Laura Perreault hit three 3-pointers for the Tigers (0-17).
BOYS BASKETBALL
ISLESBORO 52, PINE TREE 29: Dylan Frank scored 16 points and Tobias Conover added 14 as the Eagles (6-8) rolled by the Breakers (0-13) at Isleboro.
Colby Solberg led PTA with 13 points
