SALES

Industrial

MEB LTL, LLC bought 15,950± SF at 335 Industrial Parkway in Pittsfield from LMD Properties, LLC. Josh Soley of Maine Realty Advisors; Tim Millett of Porta & Co.

Land

Manchester Self Storage, LLC bought five acres at 210 Augusta Rd in Belgrade from Ronald & Diana Bellavance. Ben Spencer of Maine Realty Advisors; Dennis Wheelock of KW Commercial.

Sarka Properties, LLC bought a 0.5± acre parcel of land, including a 1,500± SF office/retail building, at 164 US Route One in Scarborough from VDan Properties, LLC. John Finegan and Sasha Bogdanovics of The Boulos Company; Andrew Ingalls of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Advertisement

Office

Mathieu Property Holdings, LLC bought a 6,696± SF building at 49 Mountain Avenue in Fairfield from Weyerhauser NR Co. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR of The Boulos Company; Jason Rosauer, and Patricia J. Loveall, SIOR, of Kidder Matthews; Corey Lee of Realty of Maine.

Calvary Baptist Church Sanford bought a gymnasium building and convent at 25 Riverside Avenue and 10 St. Ignatius Street in Sanford from Roman Catholic Bishop of Portland. Joe Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Hope 1, LLC bought an industrial space at 1039 Riverside Street in Portland from 1039 Riverside, LLC. Chris Craig from the Dunham Group and Thomas Moulton, CCIM., SIOR and Katie Allen Breggia.

70 Center Street, LLC bought an office space at 70 Center Street in Portland from F&H Realty Partnership. Vince Ciampi of the Dunham Group; Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR and Katie Allen Breggia.

Residential

Advertisement

RM Ferrante LLC bought a 10-unit multifamily at 779 Congress Street in Portland from RSP-Congres Street LLC. Frank Carr of Maine Realty Advisors; Thomas Gadbois of F.O. Bailey.

Reynolds Invest, LLC bought a seven-unit multifamily at 17 Autumn Street in Gardiner from G&G Holdings, LLC. Ben Spencer of Maine Realty Advisors; Daniel Coleman of Androvise.

Retail

The Shops at Falmouth Square, LLC bought 267-269 US Route 1, Falmouth from Falmouth Center, LLC. Steve Baumann of Compass Commercial Brokers.

KatCam Properties LLC bought 6,000± SF of self-storage at 89 Peck Farm Road and 0 Main St in Winthrop from Arthur B. & Cynthia M. Crowell. Ben Spencer of Maine Realty Advisors; Dennis Wheelock of KW Commercial.

Rancourt Associates, LLC bought a 3,600± SF retail investment property at 445 Center Street in Auburn from Yarmouth Junction, LLC. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, and Noah Stebbins of The Boulos Company.

Advertisement

Housing Initiatives of New England bought a 5,544± SF office/retail building at 260 US Route One in Scarborough from Joy Real Estate of Scarborough, LLC. Chris Gallagher and Joe Italiaander of The Boulos Company.

K.M.O. Enterprises, LLC bought a 3,900± SF building at 469 Elm Street in Biddeford from 2-Mica, Inc. Chris Gallagher and Joe Italiaander of The Boulos Company; Cheri Bonawitz and Karen Rich of Malone Commercial Brokers.

LEASES

Industrial

Grenergy, LLC leased 1,500± SF at 15 Washington Avenue in Scarborough from Hugo Properties, LLC. Jon Rizzo, SIOR, and Sasha Bogdanovics of The Boulos Company.

Blind Nail Flooring leased 1,500± SF at 15 Washington Avenue in Scarborough from Hugo Properties, LLC. Jon Rizzo, SIOR, and Sasha Bogdanovics of The Boulos Company.

Advertisement

Office

PTC Inc. leased 21,518± SF at 25 Pearl Street in Portland from 25 Pearl MHR LLC. Joe Malone and Jennifer Small of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Edward Jones & Co. leased 1,200± SF at 707 US Route One in Scarborough from Dunstan Properties, LLC. Mike Anderson and Karen Rich of Malone Commercial Brokers; John Finegan of The Boulos Company.

ipsleads.com leased 532± SF of office space at 1 Union Street in Portland from 237 Commercial Street LLC. John Doyon, CCIM of Malone Commercial Brokers; Samantha Marinko of The Boulos Company.

Cumberland County, Maine leased 1,995± SF of office space at 4 Milk Street in Portland from 4 Milk MHR LLC. Joe Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers.

King and Miller Real Estate Group LLC leased 1,052± SF at 201 Main Street in Westbrook from Pride Properties Inc. John Doyon, CCIM, of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Advertisement

Thomas Sullivan leased 250± SF at 1 Union Street in Portland from 237 Commercial Street LLC. John Doyon, CCIM, of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Johnson and Webbert LLP leased 5,874± SF at 1 Bowdoin Mill in Topsham from Bowdoin Mill Associates, LLC. Joe Malone and Jennifer Small of Malone Commercial Brokers; Allison Pilitsis of Keller Williams.

SCORE leased 1,654± SF at 22 Free Street in Portland from J.B. Brown & Sons. John Doyon of Malone Commercial Brokers; Chris Romano of The Boulos Company.

Saco Bay Physical Therapy leased 1,830± SF Rock Row in Westbrook from Waterstone Properties Group Inc. Mark Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers; Jason Blank of Jackson Cross Partners.

Spectrum renewed its lease of 7,979± SF at 37 Alfred Plourde Parkway in Lewiston from TRE, LLC. Derek Miller of The Boulos Company; Marcie Patchett of CBRE.

Concentra Health Services renewed its lease of 7,200± SF at 42 Gilman Road in Bangor from JBN Properties Inc. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, of The Boulos Company; Searcy Ferguson of CBRE.

Advertisement

Systems Engineering, Inc. leased 5,866± SF at Pineland Center in New Gloucester from October Corporation. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, and Claire Richardson of The Boulos Company.

CarePlus Residential Services, LLC leased 1,500± SF at 1180 Lisbon Street in Lewiston from Maine Equity Holdings, LLC. Noah Stebbins of The Boulos Company.

Monarch Information Security Consulting, ISC leased 1,355± SF at 22 Free Street in Portland from J.B. Brown and Sons. Nate Stevens and Sam Marinko of The Boulos Company, and Derek Miller of The Boulos Company.

Root to Rise Physical Therapy leased an office space from HEGA Realty LLC at 7 Portland Farms Road in Scarborough. Roxane Cole of The Dunham Group; Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR and Katie Allen Breggia.

Retail

The Grill Room, LLC has leased 1,438± SF at 86 Exchange Street in Portland from 80 Exchange LLC. Greg Perry, Compass Commercial Brokers.

Advertisement

Green Street Holdings Maine, LLC leased 1,861± SF at 1364-1372 Congress St in Portland from CP Westgate, LLC. Frank Carr of Maine Realty Advisors; Noah Stebbins of The Boulos Company.

MedMatrix, LLC leased 4,200± SF at 198 Maine Mall Road in South Portland from Ward Hill Realty Associates, LLC. Sasha Bogdanovics of The Boulos Company; Mark Malone and Marie Gresik of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Joy Family Dentistry, LLC leased 3,066± SF at Pine Tree Shopping Center in Portland from Portland Pinetree, LLC. Chris Gallagher and Joe Italiaander of The Boulos Company.

JAR Consulting, LLC leased 1,536± SF at 140 Park Street in Rockland from an undisclosed landlord. Noah Stebbins of The Boulos Company; Judson Colby of Maine Country and Coast Real Estate.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: