AARP Tax-Aide is at the Patten Free Library between Feb. 7 and April 13 with volunteers available Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those seeking assistance can visit the Community Room during these times, with no appointments required. There are no income or age requirements, but an intake questionnaire must be filled out first.

For more information call Local Coordinator Mary Louise Blanchard at 207-386-1048.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: