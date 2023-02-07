Chris Simonds had 22 points and 10 rebounds and Falmouth pulled away in the second half to beat visiting Westbrook 61-41 Tuesday in boys’ basketball.

The Navigators (13-4) locked up the top seed in Class A South for the second straight season.

Falmouth led 16-15 after one quarter before the Blue Blazes went up by five, but Westbrook was held scoreless the final five minutes of the first half and the Navigators built a 27-21 lead before making it 40-30 after three quarters.

Judd Armstrong (17 points) scored 10 points, including two dunks, to put it away in the fourth.

Lucas Dilworth (14 points) also finished in double figures for Falmouth.

The Blue Blazes (13-4) were paced by Kolbyn Dunphe’s 17 points.

OXFORD HILLS 71, WINDHAM 53: Teigan Pelletier scored 15 of his game-high 20 points in the first half to help lead the Vikings (16-1) past the Eagles (5-12) in Paris.

Cole Pulkkinen and Tanner Bickford scored 18 and 16 points for Oxford Hills, which held Windham to 18 points in the second half after leading 41-35 at the break.

Owen Combes and Quinton Lindsay paced the Eagles with 11 points apiece.

SCARBOROUGH 79, MASSABESIC 21: DeAngelo Alston scored 21 points and the Red Storm (6-11) pulled away after a tight first quarter to defeat Massabesic (0-17) at Scarborough.

Carter Blanche added 16 points for Scarborough, which outscored the Mustangs 27-7 in the second quarter to open a 39-17 halftime lead.

Noah Shaw led the Mustangs, who were within 12-10 after the first quarter, with eight points.

ISLESBORO 52, PINE TREE ACADEMY 29: Dylan Frank scored 16 points and Tobias Conover added 14 as the Eagles (6-8) rolled by the Breakers (0-13) at Isleboro.

Colby Solberg led PTA with 13 points.

BOOTHBAY 64, TELSTAR 22: Gryffin Kristan scored 18 points and Luke Morley pitched in with 16 as the Seahawks (11-6) beat the Rebels (1-15) at Bethel.

Boothbay led 23-5 after one quarter and 33-5 at halftime.

Wyatt Lilly led Telstar with 11 points, featuring three 3-pointers.

– Michael Hoffer of the Forecaster contributed to this report.

