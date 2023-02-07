Kylie Lamson hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 28 points as Thornton Academy rolled to a 67-37 girls’ basketball win over Bonny Eagle on Tuesday in Saco.

The Trojans improved to 16-1 on the season while the Scots fell to 8-10.

Hannah Cook posted 14 points for Thornton.

Ember Hastings paced Bonny Eagle with 16 points and Kaitlyn Bartash added 10.

SANFORD 60, MARSHWOOD 52: Riley Hebler went 7 of 8 from the foul line in the final period and finished with 21 points as the Spartans (12-5) rallied past the Hawks (12-5) at Sanford.

Julissa McBarron added 25 points with eight free throws for Sanford, which rallied from a 27-21 halftime deficit.

Advertisement

Sarah Theriault led Marshwood with 22 points.

SOUTH PORTLAND 55, GORHAM 51: Anna Brown sank four 3-pointers and put up 16 points, pacing the Red Riots (8-9) over the Rams (8-9) in South Portland.

Ava Bryant had 12 points and Emma Travis added 11 for South Portland.

Ellie Gay led Gorham with 13 points. Lauren Dunbar had 12 and Summer Gammon 11.

LAKE REGION 48, CAPE ELIZABETH 44: Margo Tremblay scored seven of her 18 points in the second quarter as Lake Region (13-5) opened a 28-21 halftime lead against Cape Elizabeth (4-14) at Naples.

Bella Smith had 14 points and Melissa Mayo added 10 for Lake Region, which held off the Capers in the final period.

Advertisement

Olivia Manning led Cape Elizabeth with 19 points.

MT. ARARAT 60, BIDDEFORD 20: Kennedy Lampert and Cali Pomerleau scored 10 points each to lead the Eagles (14-3) over Biddeford (0-17) at Topsham.

Fifteen players were used by Mt. Ararat, which led 35-14 at halftime.

Laura Perreault hit three 3-pointers for the Tigers.

KENNEBUNK 61, NOBLE 31: Cassandra Mackenzie led the Rams (5-12) with 21 points on seven made 3-pointers in a win over the Knights (0-17) in Kennebunk.

Natalia Rothwell scored 12 points to lead Noble.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »