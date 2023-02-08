We thought we’d done everything right: EnergyStar washer, drier, stove, refrigerator, freezer and water heater. About 14 months ago, we installed energy-efficient heat pumps. My wife and I live alone, so the lights are on only in the rooms we’re using. Our reward for such diligence: a bill for $764.94 for a single month from Central Maine Power, a full $249 more than any other month in the 27 years we’ve lived here.

Perhaps we shouldn’t have been surprised, what with the Public Utilities Commission rubber-stamping every CMP request for a rate increase. But it’s always been my impression that the PUC was there to protect Maine consumers from unscrupulous utilities instead of appeasing said utilities. And, as much as I appreciate the energy funds being sent to us by the state, did Gov. Mills ever imagine that the payments to my wife and me would cover just over one month’s costs?

Greg Arsenault

Yarmouth

