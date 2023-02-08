Here we go again. Now the state of Maine is sending a $450 winter relief payment to each person eligible by what I would call outdated criteria.

For me, I would call this money a luxury and not a necessity. I would encourage all Mainers who are in the same boat to consider donating their $450 to Keep ME Warm or a similar organization to help those most in need.

David Strassler

Arundel

