Here we go again. Now the state of Maine is sending a $450 winter relief payment to each person eligible by what I would call outdated criteria.

For me, I would call this money a luxury and not a necessity. I would encourage all Mainers who are in the same boat to consider donating their $450 to Keep ME Warm or a similar organization to help those most in need.

David Strassler
Arundel

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles