Here we go again. Now the state of Maine is sending a $450 winter relief payment to each person eligible by what I would call outdated criteria.
For me, I would call this money a luxury and not a necessity. I would encourage all Mainers who are in the same boat to consider donating their $450 to Keep ME Warm or a similar organization to help those most in need.
David Strassler
Arundel
