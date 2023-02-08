A Massachusetts man is facing felony charges for allegedly shooting a gun inside an apartment in Biddeford last month.

Biddeford police say Julius Andrade, 20, of New Bedford, Massachusetts, fired a gun while assaulting a resident on Jan. 26 at an apartment in North Dam Mill on Main Street.

The bullet went through the wall and into an adjacent occupied apartment. No one was injured, police said.

Biddeford police announced Wednesday that Andrade was arrested by detectives from the New Bedford police narcotics unit following an investigation and coordination with the United States Marshals Maine Violent Offender Task Force.

Andrade was charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and assault with a dangerous weapon, both Class C felonies. He was booked into the Bristol House of Corrections and bail was set at $50,000.

