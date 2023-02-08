PORTLAND – We are sad to announce the passing of David Broe Chittick, 75, of Portland. He died on Saturday Feb. 4, 2023.
David is survived by his wife Pat Chittick and his brother Tom Chittick; as well as his loving Beagles Lucy and Lily.
Visitation Friday February 10, 2023 at 10 a.m. with services at 11 a.m. followed by a reception at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford Street Portland.
For the full obituary and to share fond memories and expressions of sympathy with the Chittick family, please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com
Should friends desire, donations in David’s memory can be made to
an animal shelter of your choice
