WESTBROOK – Mary Ann (Howe) Wescott, 86, of Westbrook , died Jan. 31, 2023, at Maine Medical Center, Portland. Ann was born Sept. 20, 1936 in Oakley, Md., the oldest child of the late James “Louis” and Mary “Pauline” (Quade) Howe.

Ann married Richard “Dick” C. Wescott July 20, 1957 in Avenue, Md., while he was serving in the US Navy, stationed at Patuxent River NAS, Md. They celebrated 52 years of marriage before his passing in 2009.

She was predeceased by her two children, Mary Teresa Burnham (2000) and Michael David (2021). She is survived by her grandchildren, Michael (Lori), Nathan (Sarah) and Craig Burnham and Allison (Mike) Lorete; seven great grandchildren; her daughter-in-law Jackie, her son-in-law Mike; her siblings, Margaret Tippett (Tommy), Jimmy (Pam), Jay (Linda) and Tommy (all of Maryland).

Ann graduated from Margaret Brent High School in 1955. She then worked at the Hecht’s Department Store in Washington DC. After marriage, the family moved back to Maine. She worked for the City of Westbrook as a crossing guard from 1965 until 2002. She was also a member of the Colonial Bowling Center morning bowling league in Westbrook.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday Feb. 10, at 11 a.m. at St. Hyacinth Catholic Church 268 Brown Street, Westbrook. An hour of visitation will be held at church prior to Mass. Interment will be announced in the spring. To express condolences or to participate in Ann’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBliasSegee.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous