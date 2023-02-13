Thin ice on the Cathance River in Bowdoinham Monday afternoon. Jim’s Camps in Bowdoinham, a smelt fishing hot spot, announced they would not open for their 2023 ice fishing season. In a Feb. 7 social media post, the owners said they decided not to open due to thin ice and warm forecast and did not want to put patrons at risk. “We all feel pretty strange, to be honest!” employee Katie McPherson said. “It’s an odd feeling not being there or chatting with my ‘regulars.’ Our customers have been great about the whole thing. They all feel awful knowing how much this affects us, but all have thanked us for putting safety first over profits.” Leighton’s Camps, located just down the road from Jim’s, also announced a canceled season at the end of January. Katie McPherson photo