Sen. Susan Collins has been named top Republican on the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, which oversees the annual budget for the Department of Defense.

Wednesday morning’s announcement confirmed reports from last October that Collins, who has served on the full Senate Appropriations Committee since 2009, was in line for the top Republican defense spot.

“As the Ranking Member of the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, I will work hard to ensure that the highly skilled employees at Bath Iron Works and Portsmouth Naval Shipyard have the resources they need to build and maintain our Navy fleet,” Collins said in a press release. “I will continue to work to strengthen our critical defense industrial base, which is essential to ramping up production of materials urgently needed to support Ukraine’s efforts against the brutal Russian attacks and to deter China.”

In addition to her new leadership role on the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, Collins recently took over as Vice Chair of the full Senate Appropriations Committee. Former Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama previously held both positions.

