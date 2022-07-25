The U.S. Navy has awarded Bath Iron Works a contract to help design its next generation of destroyers, the shipyard announced Friday.

“Bath Iron Works is eager to bring our cutting edge engineering and design expertise, now applied to the DDG 51 program, to the next generation of large surface combatants,” Bath Iron Works President Chuck Krugh said in the release. “The opportunity to work alongside (Huntington Ingalls Industries) and our industry partners to meet the Navy’s needs for capability, schedule and cost will result in synergies that build on other extremely successful Navy construction programs.”

Related erospace executive takes over as Bath Iron Works president

Huntington Ingalls Industries, which includes Mississippi shipyard Ingalls Shipbuilding, won a similar contract and will collaborate with BIW and the Navy on plans for the DDG(X), which will likely be larger than the 9,700-ton Arleigh Burke-class DDG 51 destroyer both shipyards produce, according to a report from the Congressional Research Service. BIW and Huntington Ingalls have been involved in the DDG(X) program since last March, according to the press release.

BIW currently only builds the DDG 51, commonly referred to as the backbone of the Navy.

The Senate and House Armed Services Committees both included legislation that would authorize a multi-year contract for up to 15 DDG 51s in their markups of the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act. While that contract could provide several years of stability for the shipyard, Representative Jared Golden told the Times Record in June, finding a role in the next-generation destroyer program remains an important step in securing BIW’s future.

“That’s a critical point for the shipyard,” Golden said. “There’s no doubt about that.”

The design contract will run through July 2028 if all options are exercised, according to BIW’s release. The shipyard did not reveal the value of the contract.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: