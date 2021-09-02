The future USS Lyndon B. Johnson, the third and final Zumwalt-class destroyer built by Bath Iron Works, returned to the Bath shipyard Wednesday after undergoing five days of sea trials.
According to BIW Program Manager Edward Kenyon, the warship and team aboard the ship “performed particularly well” throughout the trials.
“During the five-day trial, the BIW-Industry-Navy team successfully demonstrated the operational capabilities of all hull, mechanical and electrical systems,” Kenyon wrote in a statement Thursday.
Sea trials, also called builder’s trials, are the shipyard’s chance to test the ship’s systems and identify any issues before the Navy conducts its own tests.
This story will be updated.
Times Record
Last Bath-built Zumwalt destroyer returns from sea trials
