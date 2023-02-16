Williams-Cone Elementary in Topsham took home the silver medal in Maine’s annual WinterKids Winter Games after a tight tiebreaker round.

Sixteen schools across the state faced off in a multitude of outdoor activities during the weeklong competition from Jan. 9 to Feb. 3. Students also took part in visits with guest speakers, nutrition lessons, fundraisers, competitions, art projects and a winter carnival. Nine of the schools had competed in the games before, but this was a first for Williams-Cone.

At the end of the four weeks, Williams-Cone Elementary and Leroy H. Smith Elementary in Winterport were tied for first place at 98 points each. To determine the winner, both schools were tasked with building a snowman replica of their principal. Judges dubbed Winterport the victor.

Principal Randa Rineer said she couldn’t be happier with the achievements of her students at Williams-Cone.

“Our school community is very proud of the teamwork and perseverance that has led us to win the WinterKids Winter Games Silver Award,” Rineer said. “The WinterKids Winter Games has given our school community a unique opportunity to rebuild a stronger sense of connection and belonging for students, staff and families alike. We are grateful to our school community for their support.”

Winners were announced yesterday and presented with cash prizes.

First place, $5,000, went to Leroy H. Smith School of Waldo County; second place, $3,000, went to Williams-Cone School of Sagadahoc County; and third place, $1,500, went to Rangeley Lakes Regional School of Franklin County.

Both first- and third-place recipients had competed in the games three times before.

Rineer said the funds Williams-Cone has received will be used for new playground equipment and other outdoor activity supplies.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: