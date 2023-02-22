BOSTON – Aria Jayne Ann Rytky, aged one day shy of 6-months-old, died peacefully in her parent’s arms at Boston Children’s Hospital in Boston, on Feb. 12, 2023. Aria’s time on Earth was short but her beautiful spirit brought immeasurable joy to so many people. Aria loved the color yellow, her stuffed animal Buckee, super long snuggles, Facetiming with friends and family every single day, her soft fur blankets and cuddling with her cats Nicole, Loki and Shayla. Aria was welcomed into the world with a waiting room of family and friends bursting at the seams with cries of great joy, she left this world with a waiting room of friends and family bursting at the seams with cries of great sorrow. Aria will always be remembered as a princess, a fashionista and for her wonderful smile, perfect hugs, cuddles, kisses and ability to bring people together. ﻿

Aria was welcomed into Heaven by her Great Grandmother Joyce Klimko, Great Grandmother Joann Marshall, Great Grandmother, Sandra Caven, Great Grandfather Perry (pawpaw) Gaffney, Great Great Grandfather Ludger Tremblay, Great Great Grandmother Gloria Temple and Great Great Grandfather Raymond Temple and many more. ﻿

Aria will be mourned on Earth by her Parents Randall and Chelsea Rytky, paternal Grandparents Jayne and Perry Gaffney and Richard Rytky Jr, maternal Grandparents Shane Klimko, Celista and David Lindall, Great Grandparents Kenneth Klimko, Ludger and Clarinda Tremblay, Beulah Gaffney, Great Great Grandmother Evelyn Tremblay, Aunt Naomi Cummings-Tremblay, Uncles Richard Rytky, Shane Tremblay, Isaiah Tremblay, Brandon Klimko and Grant Gaffney and Cousin Ludger Joel Tremblay. Also, many Great loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

﻿Aria’s Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 24, at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick, Maine.

A celebration of life will be held at Fairground Cafe, 49 Topsham Fair Mall Road, Topsham, Maine, immediately following the service. All are welcome to attend.﻿

To share fond memories and offer condolences please visit http://www.brackettfh.com to view Aria’s online memorial.

In lieu of sending flowers please consider donating in Aria’s name to The JMML Foundation.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous