Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Topsham women who didn’t return from a Tuesday trip to the Maine Mall.

Kimberly Pushard, 51, and Angela Bussell, 50, both suffer from intellectual disabilities and became disoriented when trying to find their way home, according to police. Family members called Topsham police at 1 a.m. Wednesday, concerned that the women hadn’t arrived home, according to a news release.

The women were driving a red 2012 Jeep Compass with Maine registration 1960VC.

The family members said they received a call from the missing women Tuesday at 5 p.m. Pushard and Bussell said they were in Massachusetts after losing their bearings on the Interstate.

The family gave the women directions home and believed they were heading back to Maine.

Later that evening, the women called the Exeter, New Hampshire, dispatch center asking for directions but lost contact during the call. They then contacted a New Hampshire State Trooper who directed them to Interstate 95 heading north, according to police.

Their last known location was Candia, New Hampshire, at 12:30 a.m., according to cellphone records.

Police are asking anyone who comes in contact with Pushard, Bussell or their vehicle to contact law enforcement immediately.

