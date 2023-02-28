Bar Harbor Bank & Trust employees recently presented more than $21,000 in donations to seven nonprofit organizations serving Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont residents. The recipients of the donations are: Brandon Area Rescue Squad (Vermont); David’s House (New Hampshire); Habitat for Humanity/7 Rivers Maine (Maine); Island Nursing Home (Maine); Midcoast Habitat for Humanity (Maine); Mount Desert Nursing Association (Maine); and Pittsford First Response Squad (Vermont).

Habitat for Humanity/7 Rivers Maine is a nonprofit organization that serves Lincoln and Sagadahoc Counties and the towns of Brunswick and Harpswell. Its mission is to create successful homeownership opportunities for families with limited incomes by building sustainable housing, and repairing, weatherizing and modifying existing homes.

“Construction of a new Habitat home in 2012 cost about $85,000,” Adam Lacher, Executive Director of Habitat 7 Rivers Maine. “Today, building that same modest home costs roughly $225,000 for materials and professional services alone. That’s a 165% increase in costs in just 10 years’ time. An impossible increase, right? No. When we receive vital funds from organizations like Bar Harbor Bank & Trust we ensure local families have the opportunity to own a decent place to live for years to come without jeopardizing their hard-earned finances. Organizations like Bar Harbor Bank & Trust are the reason Habitat can do the impossible.”

Midcoast Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization with a mission to bring people together to build hope, homes and community and end poverty housing in Knox County. Through partnerships with individuals, local companies, civic organizations and government, the organization builds and preserves safe, affordable housing and homeownership opportunities to low-moderate income residents.

“Midcoast Habitat values our community and the support we receive from Bar Harbor Bank & Trust,” said Tia Anderson, executive director of Midcoast Habitat for Humanity. “These funds will go directly to our program of developing affordable housing and offering the opportunity for Knox County residents to establish strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter. We rely on our donors and volunteers to fulfill our mission and we are grateful for both.”

Mount Desert Nursing Association is a nonprofit organization based in Northeast Harbor. Its mission is to improve the health, safety and independence of Mount Desert Island residents and those of neighboring towns through the delivery of high-quality and compassionate, skilled nursing and other in-home health care services, advocacy, education and prevention programs.

Island Nursing Home on Deer Isle is a nonprofit facility committed to providing the highest level of innovative and quality health care to an aging population while maintaining community relationships and honoring our core values of care, compassion and service.

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust employees contributed the donations through the bank’s employee-driven charitable giving program, Casual for a Cause. Participating employees dress casually on Fridays in exchange for a bi-weekly payroll deduction made to a pool of funds collected during each quarter. The employees then vote on which nonprofits will receive their contributions. Employees have donated more than $200,000 since the program begin in 2018.

“Bar Harbor Bank & Trust’s Casual for a Cause program and the generosity of our employees have led to more than $200,000 being donated to 104 nonprofit organizations throughout Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont,” said Jack Frost, VP director of community giving at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. “This program is proof that good things happen when we work together.”

