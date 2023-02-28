CORNISH – Herbert “Herbie” Gene Hurd, 67, passed away on February 22, 2023, at Maine Medical Center after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

Herbie was born in Bridgton on Sept. 1, 1955, a son of the late Merwin and Marcia (Bell) Hurd. The youngest of six children, Herbie grew up in Lovell, Miane and spent his active childhood playing sports, doing chores, and enjoying the great Maine outdoors. At the age of 16 Herbie left Lovell to live with family friends in Bath, where he attended Morse High School. A three-letter varsity athlete, known by his peers as “Hurricane Hurd,” Herbie played basketball, baseball, and football, and helped the Shipbuilders win the gridiron state championship in 1971 and 1972.

Herbie worked for over 40 years in the field of electrical supply. He was an avid sports fan, following Boston and New England teams through thick and thin. Known for his wit and lighthearted demeanor he was always quick with a joke, and often surprised others with his agility on the dance floor. Herbie used his humor to handle life’s toughest trials, always doing his best to bring joy to others and to alleviate their pain. He continued to crack jokes for as long as his lungs would allow him. Above all else, he loved his family deeply.

Herbie was predeceased by his brothers Colin (who passed away serving in the Vietnam war) and Jedi (who passed in 1988). He is survived by his beloved wife Pam (Sawyer) Hurd; his children, Erik Bobbe and his wife Julie of Brunswick, Colin Hurd and his wife Jenn Toms of Gorham, and Kristen Stacy and her husband Michael of Denmark; brother, Jeff Hurd of Lovell, sister, Lynn Hurd of Lovell; and five grandchildren, Miles and Owen Bobbe, Noah Spear, and two due to be born this summer.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday March 1 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home, 71 Maple St., Cornish. Burial will be private in the spring amongst his family in Lovell.

In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions

can be made to the:

Dempsey Center

778 Main St.

South Portland, ME 04106

or to: a similar

organization of your choice in his name

