Jennifer Hicks earned 25 of 31 votes cast during Tuesday’s special election to secure the vacant District 5 seat on the Brunswick Town Council.

Hicks, a member of the town’s Recycling and Sustainability Committee, defeated fellow political newcomer and write-in candidate Benjamin Herman.

After declaring her interest in the position in February, Hicks cited supporting the environment and improving communications between residents and town leadership as legislative priorities.

Hicks will serve out the remainder of the term forfeited by former Councilor Christopher Watkinson, who resigned in November in the face of child pornography charges. She said she will consider running again after her terms expires at the end of this year.

