Josée Vachon will bring her musical entertainment and cultural show to the Riverfront-Franco Center stage at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 5. Through her music, she will share her Franco American joie de vivre–her joy of living as a Franco American. Born in Quebec and raised in Maine, Vachon has been sharing her Franco American upbringing for over 20 years, through traditional and contemporary folksongs from Quebec and Acadia, as well as her own compositions.

Though she often entertained at her family gatherings, she began singing publicly with the support of the Franco-American Center at the University of Maine, where she discovered others who shared the same rich heritage. She quickly gained recognition as a Franco American voice through her first performances at state festivals in Lewiston and Madawaska, Maine and at schools and parish soirées.

She has a dozen solo recordings to her credit and continues to perform and record the music that best represents her love of Franco American culture. LawnGuard Lawn Care is the show sponsor.

Doors and cash bar open at noon. “We hope with the new ticket pricing that if would be affordable for g more patrons,” said Penny Drumm, administrator. Tickets in advance for Tier 1 seats are $20 and Tier 2 are $15. Tickets at the door day of show for Tier 1 seats are $25 and Tier 2 are $20. “Seats in Tier 1 are closer to the stage, but there really isn’t a bad seat in Performance Hall.”

Tickets can be purchased online at francocenter.org, by phone at (207) 689-2000 or in person at our box office between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Riverfront – Franco Center is in the former St. Mary’s Church at 46 Cedar St., Lewiston. Parking is available in the mill lot. The building is handicap accessible on the Lincoln St. Alley side.

