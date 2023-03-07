BATH – Leonard W. Trank, 82, of Bath, passed away suddenly on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.

Leonard was born in Damariscotta, son of Emma and James Trank. After primary school, he earned his certificate in Practical Electricity through correspondence from the American School in Chicago, Ill. Leonard worked as an electrician for most of his life for Maynard B. Smith in Freeport. He enjoyed photography, woodworking and gardening. Leonard was a member of the Bath Senior Center where he helped out as an event photographer and maintaining their website.

Leonard was predeceased by Linda, his loving wife of 52 years.

He is survived by his daughters Dawn and Gail, his son-in-law, John; and his grandchildren Jared, Evan, Leanna, Courtney and Chelsey. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, JoAnn McDougall.

Please join us at a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, March 18 at the Bath Senior Center from 1 to 3 p.m. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd, Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at funeralalternatives.net.

Memorial donations may be made to the

Bath Senior Center,

45 Floral St.,

Bath, ME 04530.

