BRUNSWICK —The Maine high school basketball season is over, and now the focus shifts to the postseason awards.

A few Midcoast basketball players recently were recognized for their work on and off the court.

Brunswick’s Thomas Harvey will participate in the annual McDonald’s all-star games this weekend as a member of the Class AA/A/B South squad. Mt. Ararat senior Brady Merrill earned all-state academic honors.

Following a banquet recognizing the student-athletes Friday night, the all-star games will take place Saturday at Husson University, with the boys class AA/A/B game slated to tip off at 10:45 a.m.

Harvey averaged 17 points per game this season.

“It’s a tremendous honor all the way around. Ever since I saw Thomas Hanson play it when I was in sixth grade, I said I wanted to make that team,” Harvey said.

Advertisement

Levi Tibbetts of Lisbon also made the AA/A/B all-star team while Connor Vashon from Richmond will play in the C/D game. Brunswick girls basketball coach Sam Farrell was also named the Class A South coach of the year.

Harvey came off the bench his freshman year, lost his sophomore season due to the coronavirus pandemic, and was named to the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference second-team his junior and senior seasons. He finished his high school career with 727 points, good for sixth place in program history.

“He’s been a player who has been really hard to take off the floor for the past two years,” Brunswick boys basketball coach Ben Clark. “He’s such a threat offensively and a difficult matchup for opposing teams because he’s too big for most guards and too quick for most bigs. He’s a bit of a throw back to past generations because his mid-range game is so good. While everyone else seems to be looking for (3-pointers), Thomas was doing his work at 15-20 feet.”

Harvey will attend Thomas College in the fall and begin his studies in business/finance.

“End of my junior year, I realized I had a decent season so I showed some film to coaches and Thomas (College) was just a perfect fit. My brother already goes there so I was familiar with the campus,” said Harvey.

Added Clark: “Over his four seasons at Brunswick he’s been so reliable for us. He truly loves the game, always wants to be in the gym and pushes himself to be the best he can be. I can’t wait to see him play at Thomas College. I have no doubt he’ll just get better and better because I know he’s going to work at it.”

Advertisement

Merrill, a three-sport athlete, was one of 12 boys named to the state academic team.

“It’s great to be recognized because I work hard for good grades,” said the Mt. Ararat senior. “For me and the others to be recognized for our academics is a very cool thing.”

Merrill, who will study aerospace engineering at the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Daytona, Florida campus, is not only known for his skills in the classroom, but also as a leader on whatever team he is playing on, whether it’s basketball, soccer or baseball.

“Brady brought leadership and accountability. He was a leader on and off the court,” said Mt. Ararat boys basketball coach David Dubreuil. “He would always put team first.”

MTA baseball coach Brett Chase agreed.

“Brady has tremendous baseball IQ, he’s a hard worker who is a great teammate,” said Chase. “He’s an absolute pleasure to coach and always willing to pick up a teammate if needed.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: