BATH – John S. Pushard, 57, passed away suddenly on Saturday March 4, 2023.

John was born in Bath on Oct. 14, 1965, to George and Maria Pushard. He graduated from Morse High School in 1983. John recently retired from Bath Iron Works after a 32-year career as a marine electrician.

John was artistic, liked flea market shopping, created amazing laser engravings, enjoyed reading and doing jigsaw puzzles, and was an avid photographer. John was always there to help others and shared of his time and talents generously.

John was predeceased by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Robin of Bath; his brother, George Pushard (Colette) of Kentucky, his sister, Ruth Schmitt of Germany; his daughter, Aerial Pushard of Jacksonville, Fla., his son, Devyn Pushard of Bath, his stepson, Tim Couture (Natasha) of Greene, his stepson, Richard Seavey of Biddeford; and four grandchildren.

A visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday March 19, at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. All are encouraged to bring stories, pictures and/or any memories to honor John. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.