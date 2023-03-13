A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on Route 24 in Brunswick Sunday afternoon.

Robert Hyde, 20, of Harpswell, was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where his condition was upgraded from serious to fair Monday afternoon, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Police said Ian Erickson, 27, of Lewiston, was driving a 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck south on Gurnet Road when he started to turn onto Cluf Bay Road. Hyde, who was driving a 2009 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle, collided with the truck, police said. Erickson and his passenger were not hurt, police said.

Hyde was wearing a helmet, police said.

Brunswick Police Department’s crash reconstruction unit investigated the crash.

Northbound traffic on Gurnet Road was rerouted for about two hours while the wreck was cleared, police said.

