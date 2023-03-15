BRUNSWICK – Laurie Mcisaac Doran passed away peacefully Monday March 13, 2023 at Midcoast Medical Center after a brief illness.
Laurie was born in Manchester, Conn., and lived in Brunswick the latter half of her life. Laurie loved hiking, ice climbing, cross-country skiing, snow shoeing, and climbing Mt. Washington and the other mountains in New Hampshire and Maine. She also enjoyed a week-long camping adventure in Joshua Tree National Park. Laurie was a talented and creative knitter (she sewed, too!), making amazing hats, sweaters, mittens/gloves and scarves for family and friends.
She was a kind, gentle and upbeat person, who enjoyed playing chess with friends and spending time at The Gathering Place in Brunswick. Laurie worked at Bowdoin College, Lamey Wellehan, and the Diabetic Supplies Co. She was also an avid writer, publishing several short stories in The Times Record, Coastal Journal, and Capital Weekly Newspaper.
Laurie will be missed for her smile and creativity.
She was predeceased by her parents, Roy Mcisaac and Laura (Osgood) Mcisaac; and her beloved husband, Roger Doran.
She leaves behind two stepsons and their wives, Peter Doran and Benita Lanzarone, John and Tammy Doran; and her step-granddaughter, Isabel Doran.
To honor Laurie’s memory, take a walk or hike enjoying all the beauty nature has to offer. Memories and condolence can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com
