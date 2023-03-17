BENTON – David Jason Bernier, 48, of Benton, passed away March 9, 2023.In David’s own words … David was born in Brunswick, Maine on May 16, 1974, to parents Maurice and Patricia (Willey) Bernier. He grew up in Lisbon and attended local schools, graduating from Lisbon High School in 1992. After graduation he attended various colleges for several years, but never really found his niche. In high school, David discovered a love of singing and playing guitar, performing in all his high school talent shows. In 1995, David pursued his dream of playing country music by becoming a member of The Midnight Ridge Band, and becoming a part of the family of Jim and Dawna Baker, Joe and Lisa Tanguay, and Don and Kim Tanguay, performing across Maine for nearly 10 years. In 2004 and 2007, David was blessed with his two greatest creations, the births of his sons, Garrett John-David Bernier and Ryder Joseph-Albert Bernier. In 2017, David was able to marry his dream girl, Tracey Anne Lee Bernier, who has stood by him faithfully and cared for him lovingly. He also gained additional family members including three more boys whom he loved and thought of as his own sons, Jacob and Branden Lee and Carl “CJ” Jackson. In 2018, David was able to accomplish another life long dream by going to work for the railroad as a conductor, first for Pan Am Railways and most recently Eastern Maine Railways. The family is grateful to the Irvings and EMR for their support through this difficult time.David is survived by his devoted wife, Tracey Lee Bernier; his five children, Garrett Bernier, Ryder Bernier, Jacob Lee, Branden Lee, and Carl Jackson; his loving and dedicated parents who never gave up on him, Maurice and Patricia Bernier; his brother, Daniel Bernier and his wife Shelley and their children, Bryce and Rieslynn. David is also survived by Tracey’s family; mother-in-law, Judy Alley; brothers-in-law Mike Lee and his wife Angela and children, Jessica and Eric, Tommy Digby and his wife Jennifer, and Erik Lee and his wife Ashley, and sister-in-law, Shannon Barletta and her two girls, Michaela and Brynne; as well as many extended family members. Special mention to David’s childhood neighbors, Claire Gagnon Sessions, and Michelle Gagnon, and Godparents, Troy Gagnon and Valerie Quinn. David is also missed by his best friend, Jason Lagasse, whose support during this time means the world to the family. Finally, we cannot miss mentioning his dog Atlas who loves and misses Daddy, as well as the two cats, Molly and Selena who loved antagonizing each other.A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, March 24, from 1-2 p.m., at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME 04330, where a memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared by visiting http://www.plummerfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a college fund being created for his son Ryder at: http://www.gofundme.com/f/3djpfu-ryders-college-fund

Send questions/comments to the editors.