ARROWSIC – Leslie A. Cobb, 75, of Spinney Mill Road died Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Gosnell House in Scarborough with her niece Anita by her side.

She was born in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 13, 1948, a daughter of Raymond L. and Carol Anne (Hogan) Ainsworth.

Leslie moved to Arrowsic with her parents and brother Bion when she was 3, where she grew up as a member of Grace Episcopal Church in Bath and graduated from Morse High School in the class of 1965.

In 1987 she married John D. Cobb and moved to Greenville. Leslie lovingly cared for her mother until her passing in 2004 and then returned home to Arrowsic in 2008.

Her favorite pastimes were history, genealogy, reading, drawing, making jewelry and refinishing furniture.

She was predeceased by her brother, Bion Ainsworth. She is survived by three nieces, Anita Brown, and her husband Frederick of Arrowsic, Regina Spears and her husband Donald of Perryville, Ark., Heather Hersh and her husband Benjamin of Worcester, Mass.; and several great-nieces and nephews.

It was her wish that there be no services.

Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sagadahoc History and Genealogy Room at Patten Free Library,

33 Summer St.

Bath ME 04530 or

Town of Arrowsic Scholarship Fund,

340 Arrowsic Rd.

Arrowsic, ME 04530

