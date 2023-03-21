FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, N.J. – It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Grace (Grazia) Calcerano Rowe, 97, on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at her home in Applewood Estates, Freehold Township, N.J.

Grace was born October 1925 at her family home in Agira, Sicily. In 1928, her family emigrated from Sicily and settled in Maplewood, N.J. where she graduated from Columbia High School prior to attending post-secondary secretarial school.

In 1956, Grace married Frederic Rowe, Jr. († 2014) and they raised their three children in New Providence, N.J. Grace was a devoted wife and loving mother who enjoyed time with her children and their friends. She was an exceptional cook, baker, and hostess for all occasions and holidays and generously enjoyed providing her talents for family and friends.

Throughout her professional career as an executive assistant, Grace was employed with Summit Office Services, Summit YWCA, SAGE Eldercare, Webster VanWinkle Institutional Foods Corp, and Chubb Insurance-Short Hills, N.J. She was a member of the Summit chapter of Business and Professional Women.

Upon their retirement, Grace and Fred lived in Brunswick from 1989 to 2011 prior to returning to New Jersey.

Grace is survived by sons Kenneth Rowe (Laurie), David Rowe (Debra), daughter, Elizabeth Groothius (Colin); grandchildren, Juliette, Christopher, Frederic, Stephanie, and Stacey; and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation, prayers, and remembrances will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center St., Freehold, N.J., on Monday, March 20, from 2 to 4 p.m.

