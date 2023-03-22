BATH – In the early hours of March 19, 2023, David L. Mosher, 72, passed peacefully at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. Dave was born in Bath, on July 21, 1950. The first born son to Walter L. and Theresa Mary (Lebel) Mosher Jr.

Dave and his six siblings grew up on a farm in North Bath, dubbed “Awful Acres” by Uncle Ed, and helped with traditional farm chores throughout his teenage years. He attended Bath Schools, graduating from Morse High in 1968 where he participated in football, track and wrestling, achieving the title of State Champion in his weight class. An abled gymnast at the Bath Y.M.C.A., Dave excelled performing the ”Iron Cross” on the rings. After high school, Dave attended the University of Maine, Presque Isle then started his cooking career at the Port O’Call Restaurant in Wiscasset. He moved on to the Sheraton Hotel (Holiday Inn) in Bath where he soon became head chef for 37 years until its closing in 2014. Dave also spent many of his days off as stern man on his best pal, Gene “Geno” Nygaard’s lobster boat. In his retirement, Dave helped out in the Kennebec Tavern’s kitchen in Bath.

Being an avid outdoorsman, Dave’s life was full of adventures whether trolling on Moosehead Lake, traipsing through the Great North Woods or fishing for salmon on the Miramichi River with one of his many hunting and fishing pals. His time at camp, be it in Rockwood, Toe of the Boot, St. Agatha or Hartland, were special times for Dave.

He was predeceased by his parents; and a sister, Sondra Mosher. He leaves behind a daughter, Jessica and husband Jody Guokas and their three children, Birch, Jet and Beck; siblings, Stephen and companion Joanne Chick, Walter and companion Andy Beaupre, Ronald and wife Anne Mosher, Mary Mosher, Virginia Kempf and companion Jerry Crite. Dave will be greatly missed by his many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. All of Dave’s lifelong friends and family will miss his grumblings and infamous “squirrel call” never to be heard again. To quote Willie Nelson: “There are two kinds of people in this world, ones who loved Dave and ones who didn’t know him.”

At Dave’s request there will be no funeral or visiting hours. A committal service followed by a celebration of life will be held later this spring, information to follow.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

Donations in Dave’s name can be made online to:

http://www.maineaudubon.org/support/give or mail to:

Maine Audubon Society

20 Gilsland Farm Rd.

Falmouth, ME 04105

