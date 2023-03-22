Chamber trio Resinosa Ensemble will perform at Meetinghouse Arts in Freeport at 3 p.m. March 26.
The trio features Joëlle Morris, mezzo-Soprano; Bridget Convey, piano; and Eliza Meyer, cello. This ensemble came together in 2016 out of a love for performing chamber music, working with living composers, and offering music slightly off the beaten path. The Resinosa Ensemble has appeared in numerous chamber music series throughout Maine. General Admission tickets are $20 and are available at eventbrite.com.
The mission of Meetinghouse Arts is to cultivate Greater Freeport as a vibrant center for arts and culture by fostering creative collaborations, expanding access to arts and cultural resources, and amplifying the arts and culture as tools to economically strengthen, educate, and connect community. Meetinghouse Arts Gallery & Stage provides the primary performance venue for Meetinghouse Arts. It is located at 40 Main St. in Freeport. For more information, as well as the community calendar of arts and cultural events, visit meetinghousearts.org.
