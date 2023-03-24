BRUNSWICK – Elma Avery, 85, formerly of Bowdoinham, passed peacefully on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Horizons Living and Rehab Center in Brunswick, after a period of declining health.

She was born in Grand Isle, La. and grew up in Golden Meadow, La. in a large family. She would fondly recall being on the high school basketball team. After high school, she joined the U.S. Air Force. While serving in the Air Force she met her future husband, John Avery, who was serving in the U.S. Navy. They traveled throughout his Navy career and retired to Maine, raising their family.

She enjoyed visiting with friends and family, sewing, cooking, gardening, caring for her grandchildren and friends’ children whenever asked and enjoyed watching New England Sports Teams in every season.

Elma is survived by three children, Michael Avery, Jeffrey Avery and Kathrine (Avery) Burne; along with two grandchildren, Aaron Burne and Gianna Avery.

Elma’s family would like to thank the dedicated staff of Dionne Commons, Horizons Living and Rehab Center, CHANs Home Health and Hospice for their love and support. Her family also wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to her longtime roommate and friend at Dionne Commons and to her dear friends at The First Baptist Church of Brunswick. She looked forward to attending Services there as often as she could.

There will be a Time of Remembrance gathering of family and friends at The First Baptist Church, 284 Church Road, Brunswick, in the Fellowship Hall on April 30, 2023, following regular Sunday Services which begin at 10:30 through approximately 11:30.