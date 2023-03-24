BRUNSWICK – Matthew Richard Ambrose, 59, of Brunswick, died on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at his home on McKeen Street, after a battle with cancer. He was comfortable and with his family.

Matt was born in Methuen, Mass. on Jan. 4, 1964, the son of John and Frances Ambrose.

Matt attended North Yarmouth Academy and Brunswick schools. He was an incredible athlete playing soccer, hockey, and lacrosse throughout his middle and high school years. He graduated from Brunswick High School in 1982.

Matt was a veteran of the United States Army. He received his training at the U.S. Army Infantry

Center in Fort Benning, Georgia where he was a part of the 6th Bn, 1st Infantry Division. After completion of training in 1982, he had two tours in Korea before joining the Army Reserves in 1984 for four years.

Following his time in the Army, Matt attended Central Maine Vocational Institute where he completed the Building Construction Technology Course of Study in May 1987.

In 1990, Matt married Doreen Biette of Brunswick. In 1993, he designed and built their home in Bowdoinham where Doreen’s father had land. In 1997, their son, Benjamin Ambrose was born who was his proudest accomplishment.

Matt was a hard worker. He created his own construction company, Ridge Road Construction,

which later became Matthew R. Ambrose Construction which he operated for 30 years. He was well known for his exceptional carpentry skills. During this time Matt mastered all aspects of construction from design to building to business management.

﻿Matt had many interests. He loved camping, the Boston Bruins, traveling to Newport RI and Green Valley, Arizona, miniature golf, and drawing.

In 2012 he met Laura Pelletier of Brunswick with whom he enjoyed his interests with and remained his life partner until his death.

He is survived by his son, Benjamin Ambrose; brother, Jay Ambrose; partner, Laura Pelletier; and two nephews, Tyler and Justin Ambrose. He was predeceased by his parents, Frances and John Ambrose; and his brother, Peter Ambrose.

Visiting hours will be at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick, ME 04011, on Monday, March 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Church on Tuesday, March 28 at 12 noon. The burial and celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To offer condolences and share fond memories, please visit http://www.brackettfh.com to view Matthew’s online memorial.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made in his memory to the:

St. Charles

﻿Borromeo Church

